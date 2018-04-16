Kendall Jenner Nipple Inspiration

Does your significant other have unsightly nipples? Maybe those innies make you cringe. Or areoles the size of IHOP pancakes are deal breakers for you. No longer will you need to fear staring at your old lady’s enormous lopsided nips because Kendall Jenner is inspiring so many women to get designer nipples. Reconstruction of your partner’s pokies may now be filed under the long list of “things women change on their bodies and blame men for.” Outside of a car accident that resulted in slight disfigurement, causing a subsequent sense of self-consciousness every time it was time to take your lover’s shirt off , I can’t see a legitimate reason why a woman would want sexier nipples. What does the perfect nipple look like?

Kendall Jenner, who famously said that she loves her “tits being out,” is inspiring women to seek out plastic surgeons for “designer nipples.” They apparently love how the 22-year-old supermodel regularly goes braless, with her nipples high beaming through semi-sheer tops. It’s making women whose nipples aren’t regularly erect or pointed, but otherwise fine, kinda jealous. “I love Kendall Jenner, and I love that she just doesn’t wear a bra. You can’t see her nipples, but you can see the pointiness,” says 28-year-old Susan in a video from the New York Post. “I think there’s something really sexy and feminine about it.”

Kendall Jenner is inspiring nipple supremacy in individuals that never thought twice about their tit toppers. It isn’t doing anyone any good. I know not all nipples were created equal but there has to be a line drawn where altering insignificant body parts like this is seen as ridiculous. Who really wants to hear “are you cold” in the middle of summer because your nipples are stabbing the inside of your shirt. Pointed nipples that never retract will only attract unwanted attention from men that woman constantly complain about.

See Kendall Jenner’s Nipples Here

Photo Credit: Instagram / Splash News / Pacific Coast News