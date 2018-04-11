Some People Spent Good Money To Sniff Russell Crowe’s Unmentionables

Are you not entertained? Maximus must sell the same jockstrap he wore in Cinderella Man to finance a divorce from his princess. And surprisingly it sold because who could pass up the opportunity to smell the same region where Russell Crowe sheathed his sweaty sword. Russell isn’t practicing “it’s cheaper to keep her” and he’s paying the price. I’m not saying his ex-wife Danielle Spencer is a bad person but what monster of a woman makes a man sell his only chariot. No longer will Russell be able to swing low.

The leather jock strap, which Russell wore to play a heavyweight boxing champ in the film “Cinderella Man,’’ went for a cool $5,400 at an auction Saturday in Australia. Even the chest plate that he wore for the Oscar-winning film “Gladiator,’’ brought in $96,000. The total take was an eye-popping $2.8 million. He’s in the process of splitting with Danielle Spencer, an Australian singer, actress and songwriter. They married in 2003 and have two sons. They separated in 2012. Crowe wrote in the auction catalogue he’s getting “rid of about three rooms full of things I will never have to care for, document, clean, tune and insure.’’ He put a variety of objects on sale — including film memorabilia, jewelry, sports collectibles, watches as well as works of art. They also included a dinosaur skull he bought from Leonardo DiCaprio after drinking “way too much vodka,’’ the Hollywood Reporter quoted him saying.

I’m more interested in why Russell had three rooms full of things that have no practical use in the real world. Sounds like a hoarder to me. It’s not like the movie props were actual artifacts from an actual gladiator. Sure it was a very memorable movie but a few copies on DVD, one stashed in each room, would allow you to relive moments wherever you walk in your house without having to worry about tripping over that eye sore sword proof chest plate. Maybe his wife leaving him and forcing his hand to sell his pile of unnecessary goods was a blessing in disguise. Not all heroes wear capes.

