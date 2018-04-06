Petty And Pathetic Lindsay Lohan Loses Again

Lindsay Lohan is one of the laziest women around looking for some quick cash. Ever since she’s been excommunicated from elite society her main source of income has been escorting unofficially and the occasional lawsuit. She’s going to have to build a better case for her next ridiculous legal endeavor if she wants more sustenance than canned Spam dinners to continue barely surviving. She lost her GTA V lawsuit where she claimed a character in the video game resembled her likeness. Lindsay obviously didn’t learn a thing from Miss Cleo’s case and probably let the same person who talked her into leaving Hollywood, talk her into this genius idea.

Six judges in the New York Court of Appeals have unanimously decided that a character in Grand Theft Auto V does not resemble Lindsay Lohan. The former child star originally filed a lawsuit against GTA V’s publisher, Take-Two Interactive Software, four years ago. Lohan and her legal team alleged that character Lacey Jonas is a “really famous actress slash singer” who evokes her “image, portrait and persona.”

Lindsay’s argument is weak. If the only similarities shared between Lohan and the character is that they are both “famous actress/singers” than she’s just admitted to being an easily reproduced generic carbon copy. And just as easily replaceable because there is a sea of famous white women who act as well as sing. Any blonde or brunette that’s ever been on The Disney Channel fits that description. But no matter how weird Hannah Montana gets twerking next to Robin Thicke she still has enough sense to not sue Princess Peach just because they both have blonde hair.

