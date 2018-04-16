Priyanka Chopra Possibly Born To Brown

The only Chopra whose existence I acknowledge is Deepak. Because when you start paying attention to the others you open the door for diva behavior from someone who most likely won’t stay around long. I’m starting to think that it sucks to be an Indian-American in the entertainment business. Apu is about to get axed after his long career thanks to controversy, Mindy Kaling has lots of money and still looks like a pug, Anziz Ansari was swept up in metoo after playing oral sex tag with some woman who wanted to willingly taste his curry. And now Priyanka Chopra claims she was too dark to land parts in a few movies. Who is Priyanka? No one really knows. But apparently according to her she’s too brown to be cast in Hollywood. And she refuses to get on the first thing smoking back to Bollywood. The only thing left to do now is complain and never name names as per usual.

In an interview with InStyle, the Quanticoactress shares that she has, as recently as last year, lost out on roles because of her skin color. “It happened last year,” she tells the magazine. “I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, ‘She’s the wrong’—what word did they used?—’physicality.'” She continues, “So in my defense as an actor, I’m like, ‘Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?’ Like, what does ‘wrong physicality’ mean?” Chopra’s agent then said to her, “‘I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown.’ It affected me.”

This could all be one huge misunderstanding. Her agent said she did not get, what I assume to be, one specific role because of her physicality. Then right after her agent stated “I think they meant,” and injected the idea that physicality meant Priyanka was too brown. That’s her talent agent’s personal interpretation. Maybe the role was for a Stephen Hawking biopic. While I’m all for equality, an able bodied Indian-American woman posing as a handicapped white male may raise an eyebrow or two. I myself would question the competence of the casting director. I feel, if it’s not too much to ask, maybe we can get the specifics of the roles that you were turned down for before deeming it as your brownness that’s holding you back.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Backgrid USA