Reese Witherspoon Cares That You Care

Game shows are outliving their hosts. Bob Barker will definitely bite the dust before The Price Is Right gets cancelled. Game shows always have memorable people and moments that you don’t want to miss. So you should automatically feel ashamed of yourself if you managed to miss the 200th episode of the 95th season of Jeopardy where a woman knew all things Reese Witherspoon. It was nothing less than impressive because most people would consider knowing anything about Witherspoon as useless facts. But winner winner chicken dinner for a woman named Emily who dazzled a crowd with her knowledge while also revealing that she’s probably been single and self-loathing for so long that re-watching every Reese movie ever was the only way to sooth the pain on the lonely and loveless Saturday nights.

“Legally Blonde” star Witherspoon reached out across social media on Wednesday to extend love to a “Jeopardy!” contestant who dominated a category that Witherspoon might know a thing or two about: Reese Witherspoon Movies.

It’s noble of Reese to reach out and congratulate another woman for knowing too much. She may have accidentally given Emily the courage to stalk her. Obsession always starts with knowing the entirety of your prey’s part in all of their movies word for word. For those that plan on being productive for the day as opposed to wasting time looking for the Witherspoon wisdom wizard, Emily’s part starts at the 1:38 mark.

Photo Credit: Splash News / Backgrid USA / Pacific Coast News