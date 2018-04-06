YouTube’s Prized Horse Jake Paul To Make Late Night Talk Show

YouTube has a problem with sticking to their area of expertise, which happens to be obscure product reviews and Vevo music videos. They don’t excel at much else but it’s the first place on the internet to check if you’re entertained by watching strangers carryout mundane activities with a camera attached to themselves everywhere they go. Nothing screams content quite like an eight minute video of a trip to Home Depot recorded in 4K on a Canon 80D. We can see crystal clear how much you’re just like everyone else, there’s no need to be basic in ultra HD but somehow these videos get millions of views. Between YouTube’s “reaction” genre and PUBG/Fortnite streams uploaded every 30 seconds someone decided that it was brilliant idea to make Jake Paul a late night TV talk show host. I thought we all agreed to never trust or put faith in a man with two first names. This idea was brought to you by the same people who gave FouseyTube, the YouTuber who tattooed hair on his head and looks like a makeup-less Xerxes from 300, his own YouTube Red Original movie.

Controversial YouTube star vlogger Jake Paul is developing a talk show in partnership with YouTube Red, according to media reports. The highly charged douche-bro Internet star reportedly wants the show to have a late-night variety show feel, with the pilot set to be shot and released as early as May, according to reports. Paul himself will host and executive produce.

If anything reinforces the idea that shooting for psuedo-stardom is okay it’s YouTube giving their creators more money and calling them stars for copying cable TV. PewDiePie was probably too problematic for a late night TV special after being accused of anti-semitism so Youtube went with America’s favorite bro at the moment. Except the majority of the people who watch or even know who Jake Paul is happen to be under the age of 13. Even with averaging millions of views, late night talk TV doesn’t really appeal to an audience who recently quit watching cartoons less than a year ago.

