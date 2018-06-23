Ayesha Curry’s Unopened Restaurant Attacked On Yelp

Houston is possibly the most boring city in Texas. There’s more to do in Dallas, and Austin is more interesting by accident than Houston could ever be on purpose. But that didn’t stop Ayesha Curry from opening up a BBQ establishment in H-Town. Ayesha is famous for reasons no one knows. She married a talented athlete and cooks. Those were the only requirements for her to be considered a celebrity. The bar happens to be very low these days. As much as I hate people who acquire fame through osmosis, I hate self-righteous Yelp users drastically more. Ayesha’s BBQ restaurant International Smoke isn’t open yet but it’s already receiving terrible reviews from upset Rockets fans.

Houston Rockets fans are still so bitter at being knocked out of the playoffs by the Warriors, they’ve gone to Yelp to take out their frustrations on Ayesha Curry’s new Houston restaurant. Steph Curry’s wife is opening International Smoke in Houston in July — and a bunch of haters have already bombarded the page with anti-Warriors trash talk, as first pointed out by NBA reporter Tomer Azarly.– “This is absolutely the worst place to go – her husband cheated his way to a championship and now she has the guts to open up a place here??” “Waited 35 mins for water and it tasted like Seth curry tears ! Will never be back ! Can’t support this place .. Harden MVP” “Can’t believe I logged on here and took time out of my day just to give this 1 star. Go rockets.”

If there is a hell I hope everyone that’s ever called themselves a Yelp foodie reviewer burns for all of eternity in it. If you can’t be objective, be quiet. It’s that simple. We get it, her husband’s team is the reason James Harden didn’t get a ring this year. Attempting to tear down a business over the performance of your hometown sports team is something I’d expect from any sports fan from Philly. The Astros just won the World Series, be grateful because you can’t have everything your way, the world is not Burger King.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Pacific Coast News