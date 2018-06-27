Kanye’s Obsession With Kim Is Affecting The Quality Of His Music

Kanye is a Kardashian conduit. The vapidity easily flows from Kim through him, finally making it’s way out into the world through a medium that almost seems like a lifelike human being. No need to search for murder clues in that dead man’s eyes because he passed on the moment he married into the Kardashian Koven. Kanye had the pleasure of working with Paul McCartney for what I felt was an extremely underwhelming single. Paul recently opened up about what the experience was like to work with Kanye around the time the two came up with the song “FourFiveSeconds.” Unsurprisingly, all Kanye could do during his brainstorming sessions with Paul was look at pictures of Kim.

Paul:

“We had two or three afternoons where we just hung out together in a Beverly Hills hotel in the bungalows out the back, and he had his engineer and was set up with a couple of microphones in case anything happened,” he said. “I was tooling around on guitar, and Kanye spent a lot of time just looking at pictures of Kim [Kardashian] on his computer. I’m thinking, ‘Are we ever gonna get around to writing?’”

Slavery is a choice, and Kanye chose Kim to rule over him. Choosing women over work is okay if you’re an employee at Papa John’s and happen to be stuck there on another Saturday night, but it’s not the best choice when you’re another musician in the presence of Paul McCartney. This does explain why the song was unimpressive and only became popular due to the name attached. The song was inspired by an unimpressive, talentless woman who is only popular for her name. Kim strikes again.

