Now You: What Podcast Should Everyone Try Out?

98% of people who create podcasts make it onto God’s Pearly Gates bouncer’s “no entry” list before the first episode finishes, but every once in a while a podcast comes along that’s pretty awesome. And, if you’re like most people, you want to tell everyone around you in any setting ever about which podcasts are worth listening to. While this behavior should get you fired at work and mauled in public spaces, now’s the right time to share which ones you think everyone should try out. Maybe the podcast you like takes on politics, maybe it covers entertainment, or maybe it’s just created by some assholes who make you laugh. Finding a good one is hard, so any suggestions in the comments will be appreciated.

This is a judgment free-ish zone, so don’t trash anyone’s picks below. Unless of course they recommend the Goop podcast by Gwenyth Paltrow.

Photo Credit: Goop