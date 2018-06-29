Now You: What’s Your Favorite Movie Of All Time?

June 29, 2018 | News | Sam Robeson | 0 Comments

 

Dig deep and let us know which movie is your favorite of all time. Maybe it’s an oldie but a goodie, or maybe it’s brand spanking new. Maybe it’s widely-liked, or maybe it’s one that the world looked over, and needs to give a second chance. I’m actually going to chime in here and say that Sherman’s March is pretty damn great. You can see the entire thing thanks to this bootleg YouTube video. Head to the comments and give us all something to watch this summer besides Adrift. Please.


Photo Credit: Some of the very hottest actresses from Splash News / Pacific Coast News / Getty Images / Universal Pictures

8

Tags:

Loading...

Advertisement


Related Post

Need A Laugh? Here’s A Robbery Gone Wrong

Jen Harley Almost Killed Ronnie With Her Car

Shailene Woodley 350 Calories A Day Diet

Mr. Skin Minute: Get High on Nudes From Sicario’s Catherine Keener (VIDEO)

Andy Dick Wrestled Away From Post Malone’s Car

Advertisement


Advertisement