Tess Holiday Health Nut

Tess Holiday is teaching all the h8ers out there a lesson by not only covering the inaugural (and prestigious!) all digital issue of Self Magazine, but also by standing by the fact that health is a main fact0r in all of her decision making. We’re also told in the article that criticizing her is considered “abusive.” To be fair to us, Tess’ use of body positivity as a way to rationalize the obesity epidemic and dissuade people from maintaining a healthy weight is also abusive, so, we’ve even. And even if not, it would be criminal to not make fun of this cover. Come on. I mean the movie Heavyweights wasn’t released as an inspirational drama. There’s just inherent humor here and I’m sorry to be the one to say it.

Throughout the spread the plus-size model looks like every heffalump and woozle rolled into one while stretching the hell out of various car covers. But the editorial from Self’s Carolyn Kylstra is really what gets ya:

We also chose to feature her because size representation is necessary, especially for a national health media brand that can help guide the conversation about what it means to be healthy and how to make health accessible. You don’t know how healthy or unhealthy a person is just by looking at them, you don’t know what their health goals and priorities are, and you don’t know what they’ve already done or are planning to do for their health going forward. And moreover, you should know that concern trolling—using a person’s perceived health to justify making them feel bad about themselves—isn’t just counterproductive, it’s abusive.

Not really a doctor over here, but the basic information I’ve gathered over the years tells me that Tess is not hovering around a healthy weight at the moment, and that if she did get down to a healthy weight, her excess skin could be used as a parachute. In terms of priorities – hers currently seems to be to look like a sofa.

Honestly, some people can get really fucked up on food, and it really does suck. But in order to undo unhealthy habits that people could have picked up decades ago – often times during childhood – they might just need a therapist. Not a random digital health magazine and not an enabler who looks like she Hansel and Greteled half the population of Los Angeles. I’m able to maintain a healthy mindset by cyberbullying celebrities and drinking like I’m pregaming for a night out with Heather Locklear, so I wouldn’t know anything about needing professional help.

Photo Credit: Self