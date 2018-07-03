Amber Heard Sends Racist Non-Racist Tweet

In an attempt to be witty and woke, Amber Heard has elicited the wrath of h8ers claiming that she’s racist. Heard has been a vocal opponent of Trump’s separation policy, and even Instagrammed a pic of herself holding a poorly-phrased and barely-legible sign. So you know she’s serious and on the frontlines. Unfortunately, people don’t care about protest signs unless they rhyme or reference a viral meme, but they do care about a tweet – that while probably meant to be ironic and not racist – has been interpreted as being just one step below a cartoon of Speedy Gonzales joining MS-13. Heard posted:

Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight…

Saying that Hispanic people work as housekeepers, nannies, and landscapers. I won’t believe it. Not for a second. Like saying that douchebags who fell through the cracks of society work as bloggers for the dark web. Not for a second. Heard followed up her initial tweet with:

Checkpoints on your home streets…. Is this the “great” America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the “land of the free” our immigrant ancestors built.

Being well-intended in 2018 is of secondary importance to knowing how to craft a succinct tweet, so for all intents and purposes, Heard might as well have gunned down a group of immigrants in front of their children. And then ate the children. At least according to the responses she got, which include:

Can this sound any more 1950s white privileged? These professions aren’t just for immigrants nor do they need “white chaperones” as a safety net. You could have worded this better.

And:

This is racist and disappointing.

And:

Wait… what the f**k did you just say?

What the f**k, indeed. You racist slut.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Splash News / Backgrid USA / Pacific Coast News