Amber Tamblyn Saving One Degenerate At A Time

Sometimes the elite will credit themselves with almost anything that they can attach their name to that the public will have a hard time proving or disproving. Do you know who saved America from entering World War 3? Dennis Rodman. You see, Kim Jong-un was a huge Chicago Bulls fan, and everyone wanted to be like Mike, but Mike wasn’t available for a visit in the 90s as he was working on perfecting his gambling and alcohol addictions to become the pimento cheese eyed Maker’s Mark monster that he is today. So they imported the next best thing, Rodman. You can’t exactly claim that this friendship deescalated Team America from going full fuck yeah in kimchi land but just like Dennis assisted the greatest basketball player to victory, you can’t disprove he wasn’t apart of assisting the greatest nation to a victorious solution that avoided a game of nuclear one-on-one. Amber Tamblyn is also taking credit for a huge victory, on a smaller scale. She claims she got Quentin Tarantino to quit openly supporting Weinstein.

Amber Tamblyn credits herself with getting Quentin Tarantino to renounce longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein — which she claims was difficult for the director because of his own daddy issues. Tamblyn, 35, told Vulture that she and Tarantino, 55, “had a very long conversation and dinner, just the two of us. We had some bourbon … Quentin has a very unhealthy past relationship with his own father. And so Harvey filled in a lot of those areas for him. So this, for him, was a larger psychological reckoning than just the guy who financed his movies. And he had to own that.” Tamblyn said that after a lot of coaxing, she convinced him to talk to the New York Times about the disgraced producer. “‘Don’t not do this because of your ego,’” Tamblyn recalled telling Tarantino. “‘If you care enough, not only about your legacy, but about the women that he harmed directly that you love, do it for them. Do it for me. If you care about me, do it for me.’ ” She added, “He knew about Uma [Thurman] and Mira Sorvino, and he talked a lot about that. And that’s when he really said, ‘You’re right.’ ”

Mentioning Weinstein’s name anywhere in the Hollywood area is like yelling Hitler in a kosher supermarket. Amber admits to getting Quentin drunk. And a drunk man will tell a woman almost anything. So I’d like to know did he promise to swear off Weinstein before or after he stuck it in? Anyone who still supports Weinstein, after learning everything that he’s been responsible for, doesn’t have a mindset that can be persuaded overnight. This is the same man who almost murdered Uma Thurman to get the best shot for a scene. Just because he’s able to produce great characters in his films, doesn’t mean he has to have great character off-screen.

