Ariana And Boy Toy Fed Up With Evil Internet; Put Themselves On Social Media Timeout

Ariana Grande is the more important person in her relationship. But if you’re like most people and don’t know her boyfriend Pete Davidson from a can of paint, you would swear he’s the pop singing sensation providing the people with platinum records due to his diva behavior. Pete conned his way into Ariana’s pants and if you look closely, he’s aligning himself to become the next Kevin Federline by “accidentally” impregnating a pop princess. Grande basically becomes a security blanket the moment she’s too far along to get an abortion because she’ll always make more money than anyone whose career peaked at doing skits for SNL. But love is blind. Pete was called inappropriate by a percentage of the Arianators, Ariana’s online fandom army, after he called her grandpa a cutie on Instagram. He got upset and wiped his IG clean after fans gave him a piece of their mind.

After Ari’s fans called out Pete over a comment he made on her feed, he was quick to clap back — but then apparently decided the whole thing wasn’t worth it. Though he hasn’t deleted his account, he has removed not just his photos with Ari but his ENTIRE FEED! And now Ari’s account seems to have gone dark as well. Ariana: “i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative s— that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy.”

posted a photo with her late grandfatherI’ve seen this relationship thousands of times before. A decent girl who’s good at something decides to get with a half-wit who runs away from anything that makes him uncomfortable. If they weren’t in the entertainment business Ariana would be driving a teal 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier with rust spots while Pete phones her to trade “big dick energy” for rides around town. He looks like someone who has never brought much to any table he’s sat at. If she doesn’t dump him soon, by this time next year she’ll probably be in debt with her only hits being from her loser boyfriend’s bong instead of on the radio.

the energy u put out is exactly what u get back,

please create a beautiful life for yourselves — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2018

