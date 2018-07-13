Backlash As Build-A-Bear Shuts Down Promotional “Pay Your Age Day” Disaster

July 13, 2018 | News | Sam Robeson | 0 Comments

 

If you still remember what a mall is, then you may be familiar with a certain hellacious slice of the toy industry known as the Build-A-Bear workshop, where, like in a waking nightmare, kids inject animal corpses with stuffing and then accessorize their Frankenstein monsters to the average tune of around $50 total. No joke. You can imagine, then, why lower middle-class parents with nothing to live for were so excited for Build-A-Bear’s first ever “pay your age” promotion, in which families could claim any corpse they want for a price equaling the age of their kid.

But Build-A-Bear turned into Build-A-Brawl when hordes of people descended on Build-A-Bear Workshops around the globe to take advantage of the sale. Lines were up to eight hours long, with some people waiting with little children in hot parking lots, and others lining literally the entire lengths of malls. Pay your age day was a massive miscalculation and crowd control disaster, and Build-A-Bear quickly canceled the promotion, unleashing a rage in parents that malls only previously saw during the Beanie Baby craze. Except now we have the magic of Twitter to ogle the carnage.

Build-A-Bear is trying to quell the backlash with vouchers, but the damage has already been done to the people who lost their dignity in malls across the world. The only silver lining is that I can’t imagine many of these people had any dignity to begin with.

 

 

 

 

Photo Credit: Twitter

Tags:

Loading...

Advertisement


Related Post

Talulah Riley Red Hot Bikini and Crap Around the Web

New Blu-ray And DVD T&A To Watch Out For

Carl Lentz And Justin Bieber ALLEGEDLY Split

Two Memorable Musicians Split

Mr. Skin Minute: Jessica Biel’s Nude Scenes are Shock and Awe-some (VIDEO)

Advertisement


Advertisement