Forbes Says Kylie Jenner To Become Youngest “Self-Made” Billionaire

How Kylie Jenner leveraged her massive social media following to build a $900M cosmetics fortune:https://t.co/3VGT6MpwmX #SelfMadeWomen pic.twitter.com/fxaqucQZWx — Forbes (@Forbes) July 11, 2018

At this point you’ve probably heard that newly au naturel Kylie Jenner was recently hailed by Forbes as the future youngest “self-made” billionaire. She tops their list of the sixty richest “self-made” women, being allegedly worth $900 million thanks to her initial Lip Kit and later her full Kylie Cosmetics line. Forbes states that she built her company basically from the ground up, and was able to establish her makeup empire within only three years. Kim Kardashian is also on the list, but for Kim’s profile, Forbes photographed her surrounded by black dicks. We all had to start somewhere.

As the term “self-made” usually conjures images of either two old-timey dudes laboring away in a basement in an episode of Drunk History inventing tampons or whatever, or an acne-riddled tech virgin clicking away in his Ivy League dorm room to create the next big social platform for Russie to hack, people are generally laughing in Kylie’s privileged entitled engorged botched face on the magazine’s cover.

erm. being born into extreme wealth & instant fame is the exact opposite of “self made” https://t.co/c9rZyx03Al — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) July 11, 2018

Does Forbes know what Self Made means? https://t.co/r9g3hSytR3 — kimberly rose drew (@museummammy) July 11, 2018

Stuff like this is so misleading, no one who started off rich with incredible connections should be allowed to market themselves as “self made” like u literally are a phone call away from success which isn’t even close to starting from the ground up https://t.co/xiLXMOJNb9 — sukhi (@mairanotmaria2) July 11, 2018

Dictionary.com even got in on discrediting Jenner’s achievements by tweeting:

Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman. https://t.co/sr8Ncd7s5A https://t.co/ehEL7Cf6KV — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) July 11, 2018

First off, how unfair is it that we can still make fun of people for being spoiled bitches but we can’t slut shame them? Spoiled bitch shaming will be on the no-no list soon enough, so we might as well enjoy it. Secondly, Forbes – a magazine about wealth – apparently knows how to amass it, and in choosing Kylie as their self-made icon for the ages, knew exactly the kind of buzz-worthy clickbait they were creating. They’re breaking the Internet, but just have the decency to not put a drunk centaur on the cover. The Kylie cover might as well be an “Around the Web” thumbnail “Remember the Pepsi girl? Now you’ll want to fuck her” or “SKIN TAGS SKIN TAGS SKIN TAGS!!!”

