Hugh Grant So Happy He Wishes He Got Hitched Sooner

Hugh Grant is so head over heels for Anna Eberstein that he wishes he would have gotten married earlier. He obviously believes that he’s at an age where he’s too old to be taken to the cleaners by love gone wrong. He’ll probably be singing a different tune when she’s photographed with another man in Milan during fashion week when she was supposed to be away on “business.” Instead, choosing to get busy with a younger European man on top of a bidet. But then again English men are different from their American counterparts. If it was an American marriage, a partner continually sneezing at inappropriate times qualifies as grounds for divorce. British blokes like Colin Firth forgave his woman for infidelity and worked through it. So chances are these two are inseparable, even when she eventually betrays the marriage bond.

Married life is so wonderful that Hugh Grant thinks he should have jumped the broom much earlier in life. “It’s really nice, I can’t pretend it isn’t,” the British actor, 57, shared on “Today.” “I should have done it before,” he said. “I’m just lucky. I’m lucky. I’ve got a great wife. I love her.” Grant tied the knot with Anna Eberstein, 39, in May, bringing his wild bachelor days to an end. They exchanged vows in a very small ceremony in Chelsea area of London.

The only thing that matters here is that Hugh is happy. His last lover’s last name was Hong, so now that he’s gotten his sweet and sour sauce fantasies out of his system he’s decided to settle down with a sweet Swedish lady. Which means he’s replacing home-cooked Hunan meals for trips to IKEA for meatballs drenched in a bland white sauce. Upgrade? You decide.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / MEGA / Backgrid USA