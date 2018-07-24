Kanye West Asked An Author For Help Making Porn

Kanye West gets way too much praise. And it’s coming from the people you’d least expect to hand him adulation. Bret Easton Ellis, the author responsible for writing the American Psycho novel that gave the world a rewatchable Christian Bale performance, believes Kanye is a genius for wanting to pair porn videos with one of his past albums entitled The Life of Pablo. I know, just reading that sentence sounds like a plot twist in a M. Night Shyamalan screenplay. But it’s not. Bret is an aging author that has made a decent amount of money and lives in Los Angeles. So naturally it was either purchase a pair of Pomeranians to walk on Sunset Boulevard or start a podcast. He picked podcast and let both the weirdness, and wild opinions loose from their leash.

In the latest episode of his podcast B.E.E., American Psycho and The Rules of Attraction author Bret Easton Ellis revealed that Kanye West had asked him to write pornographic video content for tracks on The Life of Pablo. Around the 31:55 minute mark in the July 12 podcast, Ellis related that Kanye West had gotten in touch with him a few years ago in order to make “pornographic videos on tracks he had recorded during The Life of Pablo sessions.” Obviously, this intriguing collaboration never came to be. On West and the Pablo porn videos, Ellis says, “Kanye is, yes, a genius, and every hour I spent with him was more than worth it, even if the project never happened.”

This is clearly Kim’s influence. She thinks filming sex is the answer to everything. And now thanks to her, we have a well respected author calling Kanye intelligent because he considered collaborating with him to create a slew of complimenting sextapes to accompany every song on the album. Sounds like Ellis is just buttering Kanye up because he didn’t get the opportunity to write a scene where he stars as Kim’s savior and is repaid with an impromptu shag. Kim’s body instantly becomes community property if you have enough cash. Her private parts are more public than your nearest park. I bet Bret didn’t have to go as far as calling Kanye a genius just to have sex with with Kim if that’s his goal. A “pretty please with a cherry on top” would have probably provided the same results.

