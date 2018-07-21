Katy Perry Suffered Crushing Depression After Album Flop

Claiming at least some kind of depression is pretty trendy these days. More of these celebrities need to be encouraged to commit suicide so they can be called out on their bluff and stop wasting everyone’s time. Shit or get off the pot. Slice an artery or shut up with the whining. Because self-diagnosed depression is spreading amongst the elite like a common cold. But this is Katy Perry’s world and we all just live in it. So when she says she suffered from situational depression we should pull up a chair and have a listen. Her “definitely not attention seeking at all” claim of depression was allegedly spurred by the public’s poor reception of her Witness album. I’d expect children and small domesticated animals to be upset after things don’t go their way, but a 33-year-old woman like her should be able to take it on the chin. Like how she normally does when her new boyfriend of the week gives her proper warning of his incoming climax.

The “Hot n Cold” reaction to Katy Perry‘s last album deeply affected her. In Vogue Australia‘s new August cover story, the pop star opens up about the disappointment she faced following the release of her 2017 album Witness. “I have had bouts of situational depression, and my heart was broken last year because, unknowingly, I put so much validity in the reaction of the public, and the public didn’t react in the way I had expected to … which broke my heart,” Perry, 33, told the fashion magazine. While the LP made its debut atop the Billboard 200 chart, it failed to produce any No. 1 hits, with lead single “Chained to the Rhythm” peaking at No. 4. Previous albums scored several No. 1s: Teenage Dream and its bonus addition notched six, while Prism followed with two.

I think Katy’s album flopped because there wasn’t a grandiose display of T&A. You can’t go from shooting fireworks from your tits on the last album and think people will automatically associate you with being a serious musician. The only way she can keep her career afloat now is by continuing to make stripper circus content to pair with those positive message pop melodies she wails on the radio.

[Katy Perry And Taylor Swift Right HERE]

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Instagram