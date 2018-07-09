Kylie Jenner Got Rid Of Her Lip Filler. See The Proof Here

heat wave A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Since 2015 Kylie Jenner has been the poster child for sea cucumber lips, and her dedication to having her mouth be indistinguishable from an engorged vagina undoubtedly inspired thousands of her young impressionable followers to get lip injections as well. Now Jenner is shunning lip fillers – leaving whore-ds of vagina faces wondering if they should follow suit. Jenner posted two Insta pics in which she doesn’t look completely deranged, leading fans to wonder what in the world could be different about their favorite starlet. It was obviously a leading post on Jenner’s part, because she was quick to address the elephant in the room. And Beast wasn’t even there. When a commenter wrote:

she looks like the old Kylie here idk why

Jenner responded with:

I got rid of all my filler

The influence of all the members of the Jenndashian brothel is unnerving, but Kylie’s massive influence over her fans is actually quantifiable. (When she dissed the Snapchat redesign in April of 2018, the stock dipped 6%.) So we shouldn’t be surprised if natural-looking lips are back in fashion soon. Kim Kardashian would get hers removed too, but at this point they’d probably sag down to her tits like two mudflaps. Those worried that the Jenndashians will pack up their botched body sideshow act that’s dazzled and delighted and induced nausea over the years need only look at Kylie’s snowman-proportioned ass in these pics, which seems to be saying “Don’t worry, she still has more plastic in her than a McDonald’s Happy Meal toy.”

it’s our 8 year anniversary A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 5:37pm PDT



