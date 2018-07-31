Larry Nassar Went From Predator To Prey In Prison

If Larry Nassar wasn’t ultimately attacked in prison by another inmate I would consider the fact that he can freely walk around untouched to be in need of a lengthier explanation than the ending of a Coen’s brothers movie. What kind of world do we live in where we can’t count on society’s pariahs to carry out a little karma. Water is wet, and chomos get stabbed in the pen. I don’t think Jesus wept for this one. It’s not that I pray for every child molester and pedophile to be shanked in prison, but if it’s a must that someone receive a shiv to their side, I rather it be guys like Larry. He was allegedly attacked in prison according to his attorney. And I doubt it was over the obligatory argument about whether he gets top bunk or not.

Convicted child molester Larry Nassar was attacked in prison by another inmate and injured … this according to his attorney. Nassar is currently serving 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually assaulting more than 150 women and girls while serving as a doctor for Michigan State University and Team USA gymnastics. According to court docs filed by his public defender, Jacqueline McCann, Nassar was assaulted within hours of being released into the general population back in May at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, AZ. Nassar apparently suffered injuries in the attack — but the details surrounding the incident are unclear at this point.

Nassar is serving a sentence that’s longer than he’s expected to live. He hasn’t even been able to engrave his first tally mark into the wall before becoming official prison prey. I don’t think he’s gonna make it. He’s towards the top of my list for 2019’s dead pool bets. Hopefully Betty White doesn’t pull an upset.

Photo Credit: Getty Images