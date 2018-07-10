Lindsay Lohan Is An International Stool Pigeon

Any story involving Lindsay Lohan always feels like fake news but somehow turns out to be real news once the smoke clears. But most importantly, in the end, fraudulent or authentic, who really cares? It’s Lindsay and she’s as loopy as loopy gets. She’s playing a solo game of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego, except no one in the world is looking for Carmen, Waldo, or Lindsay anymore. She could fall off the edge of this very flat Earth and I doubt any soul would lose sleep over it. So Lohan bragging about becoming a snitch in order to shut down a rival night club in Greece is a very “mehh” moment for me. It just shows me that Lohan learned absolutely nothing from her Mean Girls movie and she’s committed to taking the cunt detour route when it comes to every crossroad in life.

Allegedly the “Mean Girls” star — who has just opened Lohan Beach House on the trendy Greek island — was heard boasting that she’d tipped off the Greek tax authorities about rival club Nammos, and that Nammos had been shut down for a month. Indeed, Nammos was briefly shut down by the Greek version of the IRS on Friday, but it’s not clear whether Lohan dropped a dime or if she was just claiming credit. A rep for Lohan denies that she either had Nammos closed down or boasted that she was behind the bust. “She told everyone on the island that she called the Greek IRS to shut [Nammos] down and got them shut down for 30 days,” said an insider. They added, “So people would come to her [club instead]! So f - - ked up!” Stars including Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski were on Mykonos for the launch of Nammos’ new upscale mall, Nammos Village. But the Greek Reporter website said Saturday that the party was halted after “Greek tax authorities ordered the world-famous beach bar restaurant of Nammos in Mykonos to shut down for 48 hours on Friday due to tax evasion.”

Maybe you should call it quits if resorting to become a rat is the only way anyone important will patronize your business. Night clubs were made to get your Sodom and Gomorrah on. What unfaithful celebrity husband will feel safe taking his starlet on the side to a place where the management can’t be trusted to keep a secret. It looks like Lohan comes out as the loser of another situation once again.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Backgrid USA / Splash News