Lindsay Lohan’s Corpse Takes Us Around Lohan Beach Club In First MTV Series Trailer

It’s looking like Lindsay Lohan might just be able to pull off a Britney Spears career move – a strategy in which the starlet herself is no longer with us in mind or spirit, but her corpse can still be paraded around for cash. Spears sloth-like zombified twirls on stage are raking in millions, and now maybe Lohan can muster up a successful reality show career thanks to her newly-announced MTV series Lohan Beach Club – centered on Lohan’s herpes hotspot club in Mykonos. The first teaser trailer is here, and if people think that Lohan isn’t cracked out of what’s left of her mind in the clip, they’re delusional.

If you didn’t know that Lindsay Lohan is running (supposedly) not one, but two different beach clubs in Greece, the bipolar Instagram account should be able to catch you up. Basically, she’s gone rogue. It’s like Lohan is Colonel Walter E. Kurtz in Apocalypse Now and could be sacrificing Beach Club goers to the Gods of Cocaine for all we know. “I watched a snail crawl along the edge of a crack pipe. That’s my dream; that’s my nightmare. Crawling, slithering, along the edge of a crack pipe… and surviving.” She’s fucking crazy. At least some of her drug-fueled managerial style will be visible on MTV’s new series focusing on her club, and you can sample a taste of the crazy below. Here’s MTV’s official spiel:

Lohan Beach Club… offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire.

The horror… the horror…



Photo Credit: Instagram