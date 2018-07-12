Nothing But Trouble Since Chrissy Teigen Took Her Twins Out

It’s always a good day when Chrissy Teigen is having a bad day. Her greatest accomplishments in life are her tits and marrying one of the few black celebrities still stuck in the sunken place. John Legend looks like he eats any fried chicken he comes across with a knife and fork. But finally the sanctimonious duo, known for calling everyone else out on Twitter for bad behavior, faced a little backlash themselves after Teigen brought those big ambiguous breasteses out to feed a toy doll on Instagram.

In a widely shared Instagram photo Chrissy is seen breastfeeding her baby along with her daughter Luna’s doll. In just one day, the post was liked nearly three million times on Instagram, and 18,000 times on Twitter. But not all responses have been positive. Some posting on Facebook have called for the model, who is married to singer John Legend, to cover up. Most of those who have criticized the post have been met with a withering comeback from the model.

Her problems didn’t stop there as Chrissy with uncovered titties will always bring the creeps out. A man allegedly took a photo of her topless in her car pumping breast milk for her baby. So there’s some lucky guy out there that has physical spank bank currency in addition to getting a good look at Teigen’s self-proclaimed “salami nipples.”

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Monday to call out a man who allegedly took photos of her topless while she was pumping breast milk inside of her car. “Also to the man who took photos into our car as I was topless and pumping you can go f–k yourself if you sell them,” the Lip Sync Battlehost wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per Entertainment Tonight. “If I wanted to show you my salami nipples I’d show you my salami nipples on my own doing!”

We live in a world where people record other people drowning before calling the cops. Common decency and cell phone cameras don’t mix. Don’t think going topless and exposing your tits is any exception. If you wanted privacy a bathroom stall would suffice. Otherwise dropping the top in public is fair game as long as no one is asking for a turn or taste of a nip tip.

Photo Credit: Backgrid USA / Instagram