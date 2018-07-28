Rick And Morty Creator Possibly Supports Pedophilia

Rick and Morty was supposed to be for the intellectuals, but it turns out that they may be for the pedos. One of the creators of the show, Dan Harmon, couldn’t have experienced a worse time to be exposed for raw-dogging a baby doll on camera. Naturally he put himself on timeout and deleted his Twitter account to avoid the public digging through possible tweets that could be taken out of context. Because once you’ve been caught inside the plastic anal cavity of a children’s doll, you kind of lose all credibility as a sensible adult. All jokes aside, it was edgy comedy that belly flopped backwards into a pool of cringe. But that didn’t stop Adult Swim from doing damage control and issuing a statement about Harmon’s off-color comedy. AS sort of defended him, which was refreshing. And also probably inspired by not wanting to scrap a recently approved renewed fourth season of a show they shelled out big money for.

Dan Harmon, creator of Community and co-creator of the cultish animated Adult Swim series Rick & Morty, has apologized for the ridiculous “baby doll rape” video pilot he made in 2009 that surfaced online over the weekend. In the video Harmon climbs through a window, then undresses and rubs his genitals on a doll figure. Harmon deleted his Twitter account as a result and on Tuesday issued a public apology.

Harmon:

“In 2009, I made a ‘pilot’ which strove to parody the series ‘Dexter’ and only succeeded in offending. I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

Adult Swim:

“At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy. The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgement and does not reflect the type of content we seek out. Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.”

Amazing that a network who shows shows like Mr. Pickles, Superjail!, and Moral Orel claimed that Dan’s skit was too unbecoming. You can watch the video here. It’s a fat man sexually abusing a baby for laughs. If you find that sort of thing funny, you’re welcome.

Photo Credit: Rick and Morty stars Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer from Getty Images