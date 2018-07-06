Roseanne Doing Better Than You After Backlash

Roseanne isn’t wrapped too tight as of late. Or ever. It’s no secret that being edgy and unfiltered makes for great TV. It really gets the people going. But when your late night Twitter hot takes make everyone want to leave the kitchen, blame your antics on prescription drugs. It’s guaranteed to curb at least some of the backlash. Even though Roseanne has been labeled a racist by couch potatoes everywhere, she’s still receiving offers for other projects on television. Because for some reason some people still think the world needs more Roseanne. Just when you thought the old hag would finally let that old corpse of a career rot in peace, they go and revive it.

Roseanne Barr, who was fired from her TV show after she posted a racist comment on Twitter, says that she is receiving offers for other television projects and that she may accept one.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen and I feel very excited because I’ve already been offered so many things and I almost already accepted one really good offer to go back on TV and I might do it,” Barr said in an interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast. “But we’ll see.”

I feel like Roseanne is embellishing just a tad. She may have only gotten one offer and is making it seem like she has received multiple offers to be on TV. Her only invite was probably from The View. A place where they welcome poorly aged has-been women that no one wanted to see or hear from again and then proceed to stick a camera in their face and ask their opinions. Hopefully this time if Roseanne avoids the urge to snort lines of crushed Ambien before speaking she’ll be able to hold on to this new gig without a problem.

