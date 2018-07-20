Wendy Williams Opens Up About Being Functioning Cocaine Addict

Wendy Williams is opening up about her previous addiction to cocaine, which is interesting, because it implies that she no longer does cocaine. Lest we forget the Lady Liberty episode of October 2017. If Williams has found a legal substance that makes her act like Tweek from South Park in every single episode of her trash talk show, then, share the wealth bitch. Looks like fun. Williams sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about that previous time she was once on cocaine ::wink:: during her days on the radio:

I was a functioning addict though. I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my coworkers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them fire me because I was making ratings. [A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized. It’s a miracle I was able to stop.

Like her daytime cohorts such as Not A Dr. Phil and Maury Povich, Williams has made a career out of exploiting people who have nothing. For as much as we make fun of celebs on here for being vapid fleabag whores, I truly think that Williams is the lowest of the low, and the fact that she gets away with being coked out of her mind twenty-four-seven while expounding the virtues of sobriety just isn’t fair. The world seems to be getting its wires crossed quite a bit these days, but just for the record, this…

… isn’t sober. And no, it isn’t “Graves’ disease” either. It’s…

ALLEGEDLY.

Photo Credit: ET / Instagram / Backgrid USA