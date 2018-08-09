Alex Jones All Alone In Uphill Battle To Remain On The Internet

I’m still striving to find a justifiable reason that would allow me to purchase a tactical TV remote that can change channels, and also change into an emergency radio just incase the end of the world happens while I’m watching reruns of Friends. Until a good reason surfaces, I’ll stick to Amazon, instead of the Infowars store, when it comes to ordering all of my unnecessary needs. The irony that Alex Jones, the poster boy for conspiracy theories, is unable to freely rant about the companies that conspired against him is somewhat comical. Apple led the charge on eradicating Alex. Facebook, Pinterest, Spotify, and YouTube quickly fell in line, also citing the same reasons as Apple, violation of policies. Which left Twitter as the only platform that didn’t jump on the ban Alex bandwagon stating that “he hasn’t violated our rules.”

Youtube:

“This (Alex Jones Infowars account) account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines,” reads a message displayed on the former InfoWars YouTube channel landing page. The move comes after the removal on July 26 of four Alex Jones videos from the video platform. “All users agree to comply with our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines when they sign up to use YouTube. When users violate these policies repeatedly, like our policies against hate speech and harassment or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts,” Google, parent company of YouTube said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

Facebook & Apple:

Facebook later clarified that its decision to get rid of Jones’ content was related only to specific violations of community standards and not to his long history of propagating false information on the platform. Apple removed five of six InfoWars podcasts, including its signature “Alex Jones Show.” “Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed. “Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

I’m going to say that giving Alex the boot is more about weeding out the fake news that’s destroying the credibility of companies than actually caring that someone is constantly calling Sandy Hook a hoax. And because facts haven’t been a factor for people to believe what they see on the internet, Alex’s performance art that looks like a legitimate news show is being taken seriously by more people than it should be. I’m surprised it took this long for platforms to declare Jones as a thorn in their side.

Photo Credit: Getty Images