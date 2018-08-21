All Black People Look Alike According To Fox News

I expect just about everyone being played on the syndicated radio station heard at local supermarkets to be dead already, but this wasn’t the case with Aretha Franklin. According to Fox she’s finally kicked the bucket. But if you’re amongst the woke crowd you’re aware that Fox is full of fake news and The Onion is more trustworthy when you need to know what’s going on in the world. She could very well still be alive on the same island where Tupac, Biggie, Elvis, and Jimmy Hoffa all hang out. Hell, Nelson Mandela died about three different times over the years. Fox mistook a still very alive Patti LaBelle for Aretha Franklin because if you’ve seen one elderly African-American lady, you’ve seen them all. I’d be upset if I was Patti. Fox alluding to her death could damage her reputation as singer turned low-tier pastry pusher. She’s finally found her calling in life about three years ago selling sweet potato pie to poor people at Walmart.

Fox News has apologized for mistakingly using a photo of Patti LaBelle in its Aretha Franklin tribute. “We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” Jessica Santostefano, Vice President, Media Desk at Fox News told TheWrap in a statement. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.” The image featured Franklin in the foreground and LaBelle in the background.

Jim Carrey also got to taste some backlash for his tribute to Aretha. The master finger painter didn’t go as far as painting the wrong black lady, but he allegedly whitewashed the late Franklin. Honestly, she does look like Rosanne in Carrey’s interpretation, so to quote Barr I can see why most people on the internet who came across the photo “thought the bitch was white.”

Jim Carrey posted a tribute to Aretha Franklin on Twitter following the legendary singer’s death. While many users expressed their appreciation for Carrey’s latest art rendering, others were bewildered by the tone of Franklin’s skin. The portrait of the Queen of Soul depicts her with lavender hair and a significantly lighter complexion. Carrey captioned the picture, “Look how beautiful a life can be. Thank you, Aretha!”

If anyone is in the wrong here, it’s the people who pay attention to what Jim paints. The underpaid artists making a living drawing caricatures at Disney World are more talented than Carrey. If we all collectively ignore his existence he might just go back to Canada.

Look how beautiful a life can be. Thank you, Aretha! pic.twitter.com/GpYGrq75mh — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 16, 2018

