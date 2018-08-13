Amanda Bynes Still Owns Extravagant Possessions

The two most commonly pilfered items on this planet are lighters and pens. And just like rape and murder, when your ballpoint or Bic is missing, the offender is usually someone you know. Imagine how upset you would be after a friend permanently borrows a pen that practically costs $1,000. You’d have no choice other than to alert the authorities that you’ve been a victim of grand larceny. Ms. Murder My Vagina is the last person I would expect to be in possession of a luxury writing utensil, but it’s Amanda Bynes, eccentricity is her specialty. Plus it wasn’t her that purchased the pen, it was a gift. She’s claiming she keeps it close because she’s cherishing it, but I’m willing to bet that the junkie in denial will be in line at the pawn shop the moment she relapses.

Amanda Bynes may have retreated from the spotlight to study fashion design, but she still carries around mementos from her past. In a new interview with Us Weekly, the 32-year-old “She’s the Man” star revealed which items she carries around in her Goyard tote bag on a daily basis. As she prepares to graduate from California’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising this fall, Bynes said she takes a lot of notes, and therefore needs the best utensils. A $940 limited-edition Montblanc pen — which Bynes said “was given to me by a costar on the set of ‘Hairspray’” — and a FIDM mini sketchpad are always on hand.

Maybe it’s materialism, maybe it’s physical proof meant to remember a time when she once mattered. Either way, one thousand dollars for what is essentially a fountain pen in an Iron Man suit is entirely too much for someone who no longer receives a livable income from the royalties of their eponymous Nickelodeon show.

Photo Credit: Amanda Bynes In A Bikini From Backgrid USA / MEGA / Splash News