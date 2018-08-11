Britney Spears Sister Seeing Backlash For Letting Daughter Use Shotgun

Being related to Britney Spears is about as bad as it gets. Because when she’s your sister you can’t even enjoy mediocrity in peace. Jamie Lynn Spears isn’t technically a celebrity. She’s more famous for being a non-talented next of kin than her Oscar worthy performance on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101. Jamie Lynn’s husband, Jamie Watson, possibly forgot that his wife was the sibling of American royalty when he decided to post their daughter holding a shotgun. The backlash was almost immediate, and possibly anti-Southern in nature. Spears daughter was holding a shotgun because she was hunting dove, as expected of a child whose mother has two first names, a chocolate Labrador, and wouldn’t miss a Tim McGraw concert for the world.

Jamie Lynn Spears is getting blasted for letting her 10-year-old daughter train for “dove season” with a big ol’ shotgun. It all began Sunday when Jamie Lynn’s husband Jamie Watson shared a snap of their daughter Maddie rocking ear plugs and holding the shotgun nearly the length of her body on Instagram, captioning the pic: “Getting her ready for dove season.” Naturally, Twitics immediately came out of hibernation to fire shots at the parents for, as one commenter put it, “teaching a kid to kill majestic creatures.”

America has become polarized on the topic of guns. There’s no such thing as having a civil conversation about a child holding a Remington anymore. If this had been any other child living below the Mason-Dixon line, no one would care. Because learning how to hunt before you’re old enough to attend your own middle school 8th grade dance is a right of passage in the region of the United States where there’s at least three Walmarts within walking distance of your homestead.

Getting her ready for dove season A post shared by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Aug 5, 2018 at 6:58pm PDT

