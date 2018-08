It’s one thing to share your woman with someone like Bobby Flay, but sharing your white cis-male scum opinions on the internet is crossing a line. Colin’s social credit score dropped at least 50 points after pointing out award shows as being “self-serious and focused on things that 99 percent of the country doesn’t care about.” I don’t know Colin, I really enjoy wasting three hours of my life watching wealthy people pat other wealthy people on the back.

Jost said in a new interview that he doesn’t actually enjoy awards shows. “I think most of the time they’re way too self-serious and focused on things that 99 percent of the country doesn’t care about,” the “Saturday Night Live” star told the Los Angeles Times. “At the end of the day, it’s adults getting trophies. Why should that be taken seriously? And remember when movies like ‘Gladiator’ won Best Picture? Why can’t good, fun things win and not just good artsy things?

Jost also threw in a comment about Me Too for good measure. Just when you thought it wasn’t possible for women to hate Collin anymore than they do now, he one ups himself. Bravo.

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian also brought up the #MeToo movement and said it probably wouldn’t be as big a deal by the time the Emmys roll around in September. “I think that by [the Emmys], people are going to be desperate to give men a chance, finally,” Jost said. “It’ll probably be #HeToo by then.”

You think this guy would learn from the other men that were forced to either openly apologize or be demoted from A-list to D-list when they dared to go against the Me Too movement. Because all opposers are instantly labeled as misogynists. Tony Robbins, Henry Cavill, and the list goes on. If Colin wishes to safely remain where he currently resides, on the outskirts of the celebrity stratosphere, he should learn to keep his opinions slightly quieter. An anonymous blog post on Medium is more appropriate when the highlight of your career is dating a hand-me-down woman who’s only a step or two from going full lesbian.

Photo Credit: Splash News