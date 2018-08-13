Culkin Into Hot Asians And Becoming An Adult

Macaulay Culkin doesn’t want anymore fame, he just wants to make “tiny little Asian babies.” He’s practicing procreation with another child star that’s most likely just as broken as him on the inside. You’d have to be if the man you’ve chosen to sire your offspring is Culkin. Macaulay wants Brenda Song to be his baby mama. He’s more worried about having cute half-Asian kids than the quality of woman he’s having kids with. Which is exactly the mentality that led to the creation of that internet cesspool on Reddit known as r/Hapas. It seems like the only prerequisite in place was that the woman he takes the condom off for had to look like the women from his hentai video collection.

Culkin, 37, had no qualms about sharing his love of the former Disney Channel star, 30, saying he was “going to make some babies.” “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he said, laughing. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.” “I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennon’s running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for,” he said, referring to the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. “I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We’re gonna move,” he added. “We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”

In addition to his Asian obsession, he’s turned down acting opportunities on the Big Bang Theory.

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin has recently revealed that he was approached to be on the hit CBS series “The Big Bang Theory” but turned down the offer. The former child star shared the news that he was approached not once, not twice but three times, to appear on the fan-favorite sitcom. But despite the offer, Culkin said he passed on the opportunity.

I guess when your magnum opus is one of the most memorable movies in cinema history you’re too good to take second seat to Sheldon. I’m amazed Culkin hasn’t committed suicide yet. He’s had his backdoor cherry popped by a world-renowned pop star and then became a recluse. Only breaking his hermit-like lifestyle to get manicures with Paris Jackson or use Mila Kunis as a decoy so the tabloids wouldn’t accuse him of being a shut-in homosexual. If Brenda does conceive, we should all send our thoughts and prayers to a child being raised by two child stars. With mom and dad both being messed up in the head and Paris Jackson as a godparent, the kid will be lucky if it doesn’t overdose on heroin at age six.

Photo Credit: Brenda Song from Instagram / Getty Images

[More Brenda Song Stories Right Here]