Dave Bautista Threatens To Pull Out Next Movie If James Gunn Doesn’t Get Justice

You would think a company responsible for making animated monkeys speak jive, Siamese cats play up Asian stereotypes, and turning a profit from a love story based historical genocide would be a little more understanding of a director with a past that isn’t squeaky clean. James Gunn told a few bad jokes for free, Disney built an empire from characters that outrage culture would call a boycott over if they came out in this day and age. But at least Dave Bautista stands with Gunn. He’s threatening to can himself if James’ script isn’t used for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Which is terrible news because we all know who’d replace him and I’m really tired of seeing The Rock. Every movie he’s in is exactly the same movie as the last. Blow shit up, punch bad guys in the face, and save the day. All in a neat one hour and a half package sprinkled with cheesy low-brow one liners on top aimed to make at least 80% of the audience chuckle.

In a new interview, Dave Bautista said he is willing to quit the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise entirely if Marvel doesn’t use the script James Gunn recently completed for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” “Where I’m at right now is that if [Marvel] don’t use that script, then I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me,” Bautista told ShortList. “I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t.” “Nobody’s defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man,” Bautista continued. “I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened and he’s a bit religious so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: f–k this. This is bulls–t. James is one of the kindest, most decent people I’ve met.”

Bautista is in make up and can be pretty much replaced with almost any other meathead that can remember to recite a few lines. In order for Disney to feel real pressure, Chris Pratt would have to threaten to pull out. Which would force Disney to do a spinoff with the raccoon and talking stick. No one is going to see a feature-length film like that even if Movie Pass decided to reinstate the option of unlimited movie viewing again.

