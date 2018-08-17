James Gunn Allegedly Attended A Pedo Themed Party

There is no one at the moment suffering more from “it’s not what it looks like” than James Gunn. I personally still believe in conventional American values like “you’re innocent until proven guilty” and in order to establish guilt there needs to be proof beyond a reasonable doubt. So that means I’m still not convinced that the recent discovery of photos of Gunn at what most outlets are labeling as a “to catch a predator” party means he’s a pedophile. But to the mainstream normies, James is really pushing it. If society can accept men chopping cock just because sex changes are trendy right now, the least we can do is hear James out. In the photos found of James at a themed party, there were also two other individuals dressed as a rabbit and a clown, but neither photograph shows anyone dressed as Chris Hansen. Out of all of the episodes I’ve watched of To Catch A Predator, I don’t remember Chris asking a rabbit to pull up a chair and explain itself. So the “to catch a predator party” headlines are more for clickbait. This is clearly a disgusting attempt to kink-shame a very kinky man.

As the James Gunn saga continues to unfold, more and more is coming to light that, unfortunately, makes it tougher to side with the disgraced director. Old photos first discovered by Ian Cheong on Twitter depict Gunn at what’s apparently a To Catch A Predator-themed party. Which, for those who don’t know, is a party based around “a popular NBC investigative series that ran from 2004-2008. Using hidden cameras, the show would catch alleged sexual predators who had arranged to have sex with children as young as 12.” That’s pretty bizarre in and of itself, and in the pics, you can see the director in costume as a Catholic priest along with some young women dressed to look like children, while another shot depicts more of their group and is equally strange. Of course, there’s absolutely nothing illegal about what’s going on here. It’s just a party and everyone seen in the images above is an adult (we presume). Still, the very fact that the director’s attending an event themed after a show about sexual predators is bizarre in and of itself.

I can understand how attending a shindig in a Catholic priest costume can be taken out of context. That type of outfit is only expected to be worn on Halloween, to a Marilyn Manson concert, or at hip parties in Portland where they pick Priuses and penny-farthings as their primary means of transportation. The photos were found on Jamesgunn.com. He obviously wasn’t hiding his past or proclivity for eccentricity. As long as everyone at the party in pigtails were consented adults, who cares?

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Splash News / Instagram