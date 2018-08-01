Jennifer Aniston Says She Was More Harassed By Women Than Men

Jennifer Aniston is hot, and as always, bothered in her new cover story for InStyle. On the cover photo, the hundred-and-fifty-year-old Aniston sports the same beachy waves that she adopted back in 1908, she’s as sun-kissed as ever, and she gives an expression that says “I have a turd tangled up in my Depends.” Classic relatable Jen. Aniston touches on her staples in the interview, including how she don’t need no man, babies, how women h8 her, and, because this is 2018, sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

Interestingly, Aniston claims to have never been #MeT00-ed, which could explain why her big screen career never really took off. WWGPD – What Would Gwyneth Paltrow Do. Drown in loads until you get an Oscar. But drown in loads Aniston did not, and instead her harassment has been non-sexual, and has mainly come from women. Women threatened by Aniston’s shunning of prescribed patriarchal norms. By her beauty. By her brains. By the fact that she banged Brad Pitt before he started wearing makeup:

I’ve definitely had some sloppy moves made on me by other actors, and I handled it by walking away. I’ve never had anyone in a position of power make me feel uncomfortable and leverage that over me. In my personal experience I’ve been treated worse verbally and energetically by some women in this industry.

Nobody in this world hates women more than other women, so I’m not doubting Aniston’s assertation that women have treated her poorly. Especially when you consider that Aniston still looks damn good for one-hundred-and-fifty – aided by the fact that she was never ripped in two by a human larva. Most chicks are just biologically dispositioned to want Aniston to suffer greatly and die. In another shocking twist, Aniston opens up about the scrutiny she faces from the media wanting her to settle down:

The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.’ Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?

Was not having kids a choice? Is she barren? Did she have a miscarriage? These are examples of questions that Aniston will never actually answer, because dancing around them has afforded her a much more intriguing and lasting storyline. In a similar vein, she discusses false headlines:

There are definitely moments of not being balanced and poised, but I do that all in my own personal space. For the most part I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd. I guess they’re feeding into some sort of need the public has, but I focus on my work, my friends, my animals, and how we can make the world a better place. That other stuff is junk food that needs to go back in its drawer.

Not trusting trashy articles from discreditable outlets? Well now I’m the one feeling attacked.

Photo Credit: InStyle