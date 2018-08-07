Jennifer Lopez Avoided Adam Pally’s Early Netflix And Chill Attempt

Adam Pally may be important in some elite circles. Just not any that include Jennifer Lopez in them. If I had to point my finger at the few entertainers J. Lo would be open to dating, Adam would not be one of them. Being one year away from becoming the most attractive 50-year-old on the planet doesn’t come easy. The bar that most men are required to jump over in order to get into Lopez’s pants looks slightly higher than what the human bobblehead with Williamsburg face could manage. You have to have a few Blockbusters under your belt before you can take yours off in front of Jennifer.

Adam Pally was once rejected by Jennifer Lopez, in front of all of his classmates. Pally, who attended The New School in New York City, talked to host Stephen Colbert about having to go to an Inside the Actors Studio taping about 15 years ago in order to graduate. The comedian, who was 21 at the time, explained that he went to “half of one” at the end of the season where James Lipton interviewed Lopez. During the taping, there’s a time where audience members get to ask the celebrity guest a question, but when the microphone got to Pally he “blacked out.” Pally went on to tell Colbert that he stood up and called Lopez by her nickname “J.Lo,” but she quickly corrected him, “Jennifer.” “Right away I was like, ‘Oh God, this is bad, this is bad!’ But I powered through,” Pally shared, adding that he also brought up her then-recent split with Ben Affleck. “And I was like I know that you’ve recently gone through a breakup with Casey Affleck—don’t know why I said that—to which then she quickly responded, ‘Ben.'” Pally then told Lopez that he too had recently gone through a breakup and felt like they had a “connection.” “Then I went even further—so dumb—and I was like, ‘So if you’d like to maybe, after your taping of this, I rented a DVD of the movie Big Fish…'” So how did Lopez respond? “She was very sweet, she was like, ‘Oh no, thank you very much.’ And it didn’t get a laugh, obviously, and I was like horribly embarrassed.”

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take”- enlightened Canadian that was surprisingly not Jim Carrey. Pally was probably better off being turned down by J. Lo earlier in life. Imagine if things had gotten serious between them and their relationship stood the test of time, eventually blossoming into a marriage. Being a 36-year-old supportive significant other should not include attending doctor visits with your well-seasoned wife for degenerative meniscus tears. And “I still have what it takes to seduce my hot almost 50-year-old Latina wife with knee problems” sounds more like a story that belongs in the Chicken Noodle Soup elderly sexual healing for the soul series. I’d be supportive of him trying again with J.Lo, but I think second attempts at scoring with women violate a few Me Too laws.

