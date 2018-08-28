Jessica Alba Just Wants To Be Congratulated For Not Quitting

Equality can only go so far. Jessica Alba is positioning herself as the patroness saint of maternity leave but for some reason the Honest company that she’s the #girlboss of only allows men two months off for not being able to push a baby through their pee hole. Women get a total of four months. Seems like that baby of hers is also sucking out whatever sense Alba had left through her nipples in the Target fitting room. It takes two to tango, and two to make a baby. If we’re all pushing to even the playing field, men deserve the same opportunities as women.

Jessica Alba is a working mama — and even as a mom of three, she’s still learning the balance. The actress and Honest Company founder moderated a panel of four other businesswomen on Monday, interviewing Arianna Huffington, Katherine Power, Alli Webb and Payal Kadakia. One special guest? Alba’s daughter Honor Marie, 10, who gave an impassioned speech discussing female empowerment and the gender wage gap in the U.S. with a resounding, “Women should have the same opportunities as men.”

Alba has amassed a high enough net worth to allow her to transform herself into a baby factory and go on maternity leave for the rest of her life. I don’t know why she’s using her 10-year-old to deliver speeches about female empowerment and struggle like she’s still one of the little people living paycheck to paycheck. It’s insulting.

In a one-on-one chat with PEOPLE, Alba — who welcomed her third child, son Hayes Alba, on Dec. 31 — revealed that she took maternity leave after giving birth to Hayes, but “I didn’t take as long as I wanted to.” “We have a four-month maternity leave for women and two-month with men,” said the star, 37.

You would think a celebrity selling upscale diapers would pamper herself a little more. Maybe take an entire year off. Even if it’s just so we don’t have to hear about her complaining how hard it is to be rich and raise kids.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Splash News