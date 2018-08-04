Johnny Depp Experienced Domestic Violence At The Hands Of Amber Heard

My first thought when the idea of being beaten by my lover Amber Heard is, I could have been beaten by worse. I can just imagine all of the unreported domestic violence experienced by men in Hollywood. Do you think Chris Fischer would feel comfortable calling the cops if Amy Schumer laid some smackdown every time he came home late. If Amber assaulting Johnny is true, he has to look at the bright side. At least he wasn’t defending himself from an Ork until the inevitable divorce. But I don’t believe too many people believe Amber was the aggressor.

Depp’s side of the story:

In the court papers, Depp, 55, claims Heard assaulted him after he arrived almost two hours late to his then-wife’s 30th birthday dinner on April 21, 2016. According to the document, Depp had a meeting with his business manager and accountants beforehand but kept Heard updated by text. Depp claims in the court filing that when he arrived, Heard was allegedly “cold towards” him and began “criticizing” him after the guests had left. The document claims Depp, who was “not drunk or high on drugs,” was reading in bed when Heard, who had been drinking, allegedly became “aggressive and violent, punching him twice in the face.” Depp allegedly responded by “grabbing [her] arms to stop her punching him again and told her to stop.” Depp claims he pushed her onto the bed and told her he was leaving and not to follow him.

Sounds like some malarkey to me. In fact, for someone like Depp, choosing to either be drunk or high on drugs is something I imagine him to prefer over calmly turning pages in bed. An often drunk Johnny on drugs gave us Johnny with a divorce, and Johnny in debt. If I was him I’d fire whatever attorney that he found through the circulars or a Sunday flyer immediately. You’re supposed to have a bulletproof story if you’re accusing your ex-wife of domestic violence. His version of events could be torn apart with pellet gun.

[Truly, Johnny Depp Is The Never Ending TMZ Story]

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Splash News