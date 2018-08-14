Lena Dunham Shares List Of Baby Names

August 14, 2018 | celebrity | Sam Robeson | 0 Comments

 

First off, Lena Dunham looks not horrifying in the picture above, and it’s pretty disconcerting. If we can’t rely on Dunham to look like a halfheartedly trans Pillsbury Doughboy, what can we rely on? Dunham being a psycho ex-girlfriend, that’s what.

Dunham tweeted out a list of baby names that her and ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff came up with at some point during their five-year relationship (which ended in January 2018) and considering that Antonoff has already been porking a model that Dunham could eat for a light snack, this is pretty sad. Antonoff’s memories of Dunham have been eviscerated by model puss and Dunham’s living out a plotline from her upcoming Bridget Jones’ Diary 4: Even Uglier Than Renée Zellweger.

 

In her tweet, Lena mentions that Antonoff was gunning for the name “Carrot.” Do with that information what you wish. She also sent a followup tweet confirming that she can’t even blame booze for the decision to fire off her tragic, humiliating, and psychotic baby names tweet. lol!

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tags: lena dunham jack antonoff

Loading...

Advertisement


Related Post

Kathy Griffin Survived Backlash With The Help Of Kardashians

Culkin Into Hot Asians And Becoming An Adult

Amanda Bynes Still Owns Extravagant Possessions

Bruce Willis Staring In MoviePass’ First Film

Britney Spears Sister Seeing Backlash For Letting Daughter Use Shotgun

Advertisement


Advertisement