Lena Dunham Shares List Of Baby Names

First off, Lena Dunham looks not horrifying in the picture above, and it’s pretty disconcerting. If we can’t rely on Dunham to look like a halfheartedly trans Pillsbury Doughboy, what can we rely on? Dunham being a psycho ex-girlfriend, that’s what.

Dunham tweeted out a list of baby names that her and ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff came up with at some point during their five-year relationship (which ended in January 2018) and considering that Antonoff has already been porking a model that Dunham could eat for a light snack, this is pretty sad. Antonoff’s memories of Dunham have been eviscerated by model puss and Dunham’s living out a plotline from her upcoming Bridget Jones’ Diary 4: Even Uglier Than Renée Zellweger.

Hey @jackantonoff I just found a potential baby name list we made in 2015. I could definitely keep this private, but then the world wouldn’t know that you suggested “Carrot” over and over… Love u!!! pic.twitter.com/ATWAV7KIC9 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 13, 2018

In her tweet, Lena mentions that Antonoff was gunning for the name “Carrot.” Do with that information what you wish. She also sent a followup tweet confirming that she can’t even blame booze for the decision to fire off her tragic, humiliating, and psychotic baby names tweet. lol!

Everything messy I do happens sober and during the day lol! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 13, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty Images