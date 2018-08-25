Now You: Favorite Fast Food

Any self-respecting man of the 21st century has a diet that’s 70% fast food and 30% pussy, and now it’s time for you to share what ideally makes up the 70%. While I eat so much Taco Bell for lunch that no one else in the office will sit in my chair, the Wendy’s Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is truly restaurant-quality, and probably the best thing in the world. As someone from meth-riddled rural Appalachia, I also like Subway.

Fast casual joints count, though if you name drop a snooty coastal salad chain, I can’t guarantee you won’t be cyberbullied in the comments. Real men have arteries that look like glue sticks. Let us know your favorite fast food place below.

Photo Credit: Burger King