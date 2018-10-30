A Drunk Gerard Butler Traded The Attorney Life For Acting

I haven’t trusted Gerard Butler since he signed up to be apart of one of those endless “attack on the White House” money grab movies in 2013. His ended up being one of the better films by default since someone thought it would be a great idea to waste a 150 million dollar budget on Channing Tatum and a Jordan sneaker loving Jamie Foxx as serious leads. Fast forward a few years later and we have another military movie from Butler that needs a little promotion and he’s doing that by telling everyone how gifted he is with turning on and off his inner delusional button. He almost became an attorney instead of an actor.

Long before pursuing his dreams of becoming an actor, Gerard Butler was actually on the path to becoming an attorney. The movie star stopped by “The Late Show” Wednesday to promote his newest thriller, “Hunter Killer,” when Stephen Colbert began pressing him about the extent of his law training and what caused the change of heart. “I studied law for five years, and then I trained as a lawyer for two years,” Butler said, explaining that he worked at one of the biggest law firms in his homeland of Scotland. But landing that gig was not much of a priority for him at the time; he told Colbert the night before his interview with the firm, he went out to celebrate having completed his final exam and got super wasted. “So I have to get on a train, and I go there and I’m so hungover, and I ended up getting the job!” he continued. “Like three of us got the job out of like 175 people or something.”

The next most out-of-touch with reality profession after acting has to be attorney. Actors have to pretend to be someone they’re not, and attorneys have to pretend protecting the rights of pedophiles and other degenerates is morally acceptable. But hey, just like acting, someone’s got to do it. And if you’re a few notches above competent in either field, you’re liable to see tons of cash, fame, and acclaim. With the only exception being women are more likely to sleep with actors than lawyers. I don’t think too many ladies were tossing tail at Johnny Cochran just because he could make their parking tickets disappear.