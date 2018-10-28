Blind Item: The Ol’ Coke And Sex At A Fashion Show

Today’s Blind Item star has a passion for fashion. And sex and cocaine. There’s been a recent outbreak of A lister offspring, and this Blind Item truly could be any one of them. But mostly Paris Jackson. Or Lily-Rose Depp. Or Kaia Gerber. Or, ya, anyone.

_________________

It has been far too long since I had a good coke at a fashion show blind and even longer since I had a sex at a fashion show blind. This week I got both of them from the same person. I can barely contain my excitement. The celebrity offspring of a permanent A++ lister was the coke user and one of the people having sex.

_________________

H/T: Crazydaysandnights

Photo Credit: Instagram / Paris Jackson