Julia Roberts Is Too Mature For Rom-Coms

Only in America is it possible that a 50-year-old woman can claim she’s outgrown the romantic comedy genre. There’s nothing romantic or funny about being 50. And with how predictable the writers for movies are these days, I rather pass on the obligatory scene where Julia Roberts’ Tinder date accidentally downs her denture water by the bed. Rom-coms were watchable at one point, but not too much anymore. I think Roberts is aware that every project she attaches her name to in the hugs and haha category from now on will never net her more notoriety than playing a prostitute in Pretty Woman. She should look into switching over to horror. She can play the 50-year-old woman who fell without her Life Alert medallion nearby. Imagine Gerald’s Game, but she’s Gerald.

“Pretty Woman” star Julia, 50, believes she may have outgrown the romantic comedy genre. In an interview with ET Sunday, the actress spoke about her new drama thriller “Homecoming,” which reunites her with her “My Best Friend’s Wedding” co-star Dermot Mulroney for a third time, and discussed why she may never return to romantic comedies ever again. “I don’t know,” Roberts said of possibly filming another rom-com with Mulroney. “Unless we become the parents of the people that are rom-com-ing.” “You’re never too old for a rom com!” ET’s Keltie Knight said in reply. “Oh, I would disagree with that,” Roberts said.

I know, I know, J. Lo is 49. And her Second Act movie in December is a romantic comedy. But just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. I applaud Julia for recognizing this and gracefully bowing out from doing more movies that no one wishes to see. Even if she’s using the “it’s not you it’s me” excuse for the break up with the genre. Because for the first time ever in history of going separate ways, it actually is her this time.

