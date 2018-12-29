Chrissy Teigen’s Trans And Homophobic Tweets Got Her In Trouble

Chrissy Teigen is usually the first person to call people out for their failings on Twitter, but now the lens is firmly focused on Teigen herself. The wife of John Legend has appeared to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ movement in recent years, but now tweets dating from before her rise to fame appear to at the very least show how she once felt about a range of subjects.

Teigen has been accused of being homophobic, transphobic, body shaming pregnancy, and making fun of those who self harm in a litany of tweets dating between 2009 and 2011. In 2009, she wrote: “God. Can we just come out and call the freaking show ‘America’s next top t****y’ because this s**t has been t***tastic for the past five years.”

Again in 2011, she wrote: “Beautiful day in NYC. Oh wait, no I mean it’s terrible! Complete anarchy now that gays can marry! Tea party was right!”

An additional tweet saw her make a dig at Mariah Carey over her weight, writing: “Why is anyone surprised Mariah is having twins? I was always pretty positive there were 2-15 babies growing inside of her.”

In one of the more disturbing tweets, Teigen wrote “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone.”

Thousands of tweets have since flooded in about the Hollywood star, with the hashtag #ChrissyTeigenIsOverParty trending on Twitter.