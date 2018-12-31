Farrah Abraham Blindsided By Backlash After Daughter Wears Makeup

Wonderful mother, amazing caregiver, wholesome role model. All terms that have never shared the same sentence with Farrah Abraham. Her daughter is probably lucky if her mother remembers to bring her something back from White Castles after another night of auctioning off her goods to the highest bidder in the parking lot. I must admit, Abraham allowing her 9-year-old daughter to wear makeup is one of the more tame controversies that Farrah has attached her name to. But that didn’t stop fans of Farrah from being outraged.

Farrah Abraham’s parenting is coming under fire after the Teen Mom OG alum allowed her 9-year-old daughter Sophia to wear makeup. In a number of photos on Sophia’s Instagram account, the little girl is clearly wearing lipstick and also appears to have applied blush to her cheeks, which struck many commenters as far too adult of a look for the child. The controversial MTV personality, currently appearing on the second season of Ex on the Beach, has made a number of questionable parenting decisions in the past that have riled up her followers, including tweeting out promotions for her own adult entertainment shows from the child’s Twitter account in December 2017 and sharing a photo of her daughter in the shower in June.

On one hand, I feel it’s hypocritical to be angry over Abraham’s daughter wearing eyeliner and lipstick when eyeliner and lipstick is also the only reason why anyone knows who Honey Boo Boo is. Stop peacocking those cornbread fed kids in the south and then maybe America can consider casting the first stone. But then again, on the other hand, a nine-year-old outside of a pageant setting posing on Instagram is naturally creepy, no matter which way you decide to cut the cake. Farrah’s daughter looks like something Jared from Subway wouldn’t hesitate to double tap on if he didn’t have his hands full with double meat footlongs from Bubba and friends in the pen. It’s amazing that we live in a world where we can watch the slow demise of a child’s innocence and all the child gets for her participation is a pat on the head because mommy needs that advertiser money.

View this post on Instagram It’s my Christmas Eve Eve look! Bows by @mama_madebows A post shared by SOPHIA L ABRAHAM (@sophialabraham) on Dec 22, 2018 at 10:27am PST

Photo Credit: MEGA