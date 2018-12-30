Paul Walker’s Underage Dating Legacy

I don’t think anyone believes in letting the dead rest anymore. Paul Walker was barbecued alive in a Porsche. A horrible way to go if he is either guilty or innocent of dating 16-year-olds. I’m not sure what society gets from going after a dead man’s lukewarm legacy. It was no secret that Paul lived a fast life. Redlining it right at the cut off age of consent. As soon as I turned 18, for avoiding statutory rape purposes, I avoided talking to anything in a bra under the age of 18. Too risky. But Walker was a risk taker. Probably doing donuts in the teacher’s parking lot of his local high school for the attention of sophomores and anyone else studying for the SATs.

After news of the actor’s death broke, the Daily Mail and In Touch Weekly both ran features of how Walker’s current girlfriend, Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell, was coping with her loss. Both of them noted that the pair began a relationship while she was 16 and he was 33. And before Pilchard-Gosnell, Walker had dated another woman, Aubrianna Atwell, while she was allegedly 16 as well.

It’s possible that Paul waited until Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell turned 18 to give her dick in a box on her birthday. It’s also possible that Paul was the covert trench coat and sunglasses combo high school predator with a 15-17 AOA(age of attraction) that got away. If he is guilty, what’s the next step? I already swore I’d never watch another Fast & Furious film. Should I solemnly swear it again if Walker is confirmed a deplorable human being in death?

