Sandra Bullock’s Box Breaks Netflix Viewing Record

When I first caught wind of Netflix new apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, I of course assumed it was Big Bird fetish porn, and was so excited that finally my community was being heard. #doveisdove. Turns out it’s a complete ripoff of A Quiet Place, which was already a complete ripoff of Don’t Breathe. I watched Bird Box on a plane two days ago, and despite star Sandra Bullock’s best efforts, it was pretty much a Turd Box.

But what the fuck do I know. Netflix has the luxury of not releasing stats about its subscribers streaming habits unless they shed a positive light on the company. Netflix broke its silence for Bird Box, tweeting that it had the most viewers in the first seven days of a Netflix project’s release ever. 45,037,125 accounts. So possibly a higher figure than that if people are watching it with friends and loved ones who also enjoy crappy movies:

Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!

The folks at JustJared did the math, and if Bird Box was hypothetically released in theaters, and all 45,037,125+ people coughed up the average price of a movie ticket in 2018 – $9.38, then the movie would have made $422,448,232. Are you one of the people who saw Sandra Bullock’s scary Box?



Photo Credit: Netflix