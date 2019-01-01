Like deplorable stepmother, like deplorable stepdaughter. At least now we know who’s influencing Lindsay Lohan for the worst so late in her life. Anyone attacking a bus driver is eligible for arrest, or being included in one of those WorldStarHipHop.com aggravated assault compilations at minimum. Unfortunately, no one caught Lohan’s stepmom assaulting a bus driver on camera, but the police did show up and book her for handing out a beating. “You going to jail now.”

Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother, Kate Major, spent Christmas behind bars after allegedly attacking a bus driver. Major, 36, was traveling for the holidays on a Bieber Tourways bus in Allentown, Pa., and attacked the driver after they missed her stop, The Blast reports. The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed the arrest to the publication and said she was booked at the Lehigh County Jail. She’s had several brushes with the law. She was busted for DUI in 2014, drunkenly attacking her husband in 2015, and drunkenly beating a cop in 2016.

There’s never a shortage of mischief or misdeeds to be found on public transportation. Just judging by the smell of every Greyhound ever, it’s almost like a rite of passage for passengers to soil themselves right where they sit. But it’s the bottom dwellers that keep bus companies in business. So the occasional assault on staff is just something you’ve got to take with the territory. Especially in an area like Allentown, PA. Where their greatest accomplishments include a nearby Sands casino, McDonalds, and welcomingly accepting the influx of ex-New Jersey trailer park denizens that wanted to be closer to Dorney Park. Kate should look at herself more like the most famous person to ever strike a bus driver. She’s Lindsay’s stepmom for crying out loud, that’s got to count for something. Right?