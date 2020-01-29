Marquita Pring is SI’s Plus Sized Rookie

It’s nothing new for Sports Illustrated to use plus sized models. They just never used it as a marketing hook. They’d pretend the busty models they were using were not plus sized. They’d try to bait and switch them on us and make us think that they weren’t as big as they actually were. I’m talking Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks, the list goes on and on. They’ve needed fat tits and fat tits come with fat everything else that just starves itself before the shoot.

But it’s a new ERA and making sure everyone knows you are inclusive and into diversity is the key to your success when your business is objectifying women by celebrating their half nakedness.

It’s a tough time for the bikini peddler and you need to pepper the goal of hot bikini pics for dudes into sports and girls in bikinis, and make it for everyone. They need to pretend it is celebrating the women form in all it’s beauty. A place for all women or whatever. You know, so no one protests them

So their ROOKIE of the year this year is this Marquita Pring and we’ve done a round-up.

No she is not pregnant and SI doesn’t actually like big girls, they are just doing what they need to do to remain “relevant” or “modern”. Keep in mind the hundreds of thousands of women they gave complexes with unrealistic body images for the previous 50 years. Lucky for them people are morons and only see what is presented in front of them and they forget those 50 years.

This should bring hope to mom bodies everywhere. Maybe they too can be SI Swim Rookies!!